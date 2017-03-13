Capaldi to the rescue in latest teaser for new Doctor Who series

A new picture from the 10th season of Doctor Who hints at the thrills and spills to come for the Doctor and his new companion.

The Doctor (Peter Capaldi) leans precariously out of the flying Tardis while reaching out to grab the hand of Bill Potts (Pearl Mackie) in the dramatic image, pulling her away from the ground.

In the backdrop, buildings are ablaze and the Tardis - which also houses a concerned-looking Nardole (Matt Lucas) - is surrounded by sparks from the fire.

The picture has been unveiled to whet the appetites of Doctor Who fans ahead of the release of a new 60-second trailer.

The new teaser clip will premiere during half-time in the FA Cup quarter-final match between Chelsea and Manchester United on Monday night.

The 10th series of the relaunched Doctor Who will be the last starring Capaldi as the Time Lord but is the first for Mackie, who is taking over the sidekick role from her predecessor, Jenna Coleman.

Coleman played the Doctor's ally Clara Oswald between 2012 and 2015.

The next outing of Doctor Who also marks the last time showrunner Steven Moffat will helm the series.

Capaldi will continue to play the leading role throughout the 10th series, and will make his final appearance as the Doctor during the 2017 Christmas special.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One on Saturday April 15 with the first episode of series 10, The Pilot.