Call The Midwife fans 'can't wait for Christmas' after sixth series ends

Call The Midwife fans have started the countdown to Christmas as they await the next instalment of the much-loved drama.

The BBC show's sixth run wrapped up on Sunday night with a dramatic episode featuring a birth, a wedding, a death and a reunion.

It will not return until the festive special at Christmas - leaving viewers wondering how to cope without their "fix" from Nonnatus House every week.

Several said they are now officially counting down the days.

"Only 288 days till the next #callthemidwife Christmas episode!" one viewer posted on Twitter.

"Superb writing brilliant acting the best series ever roll on Christmas and series 7 Sundays will never be the same again," said another.

Another fan tweeted: "I don't think I can cope until Christmas."

The finale saw the last-minute wedding of Nurse Barbara Gilbert, played by Charlotte Ritchie, and Reverend Tom Hereward, played by Jack Ashton.

As the celebrations got under way Nurse Patsy Mount, played by Emerald Fennell, appeared to surprise her dejected partner Nurse Delia Busby (Kate Lamb).

There was also joy as Shelagh Turner, played by Laura Main, gave birth to a boy, delivered by Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter).

However, there was sadness as the nuns opened a new family planning clinic which led to tragedy for a mother-of-three who died of a blood clot after being prescribed the contraceptive pill.

Several viewers quipped that the nine-month break until the next emotional update from the midwives would allow them to save tissue money.

"Sad to see the series end but glad I'll be saving quite a bit on tissues - at least until Christmas lol! Great series," said one.

"Roll on Christmas, I'll get a new box of tissues especially!" said another.

The BBC One show has been a ratings success, with the sixth series building on previous outings to draw an average of 8.55 million overnight viewers and more than 9 million in consolidated ratings.

Three more series have already been confirmed by the broadcaster.