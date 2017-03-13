Big Bang Theory spin-off focuses on Sheldon Cooper's childhood

The Big Bang Theory is getting a spin-off about genius Sheldon Cooper's early years.

Young Sheldon will be set during the childhood of Jim Parsons's socially awkward character in the original series.

The precocious nine-year-old Sheldon is living with his family in Texas and attending high school.

Actor Iain Armitage, who has appeared on Steve Harvey's Big Shots and in the Nicole Kidman-Reese Witherspoon miniseries Big Little Lies, will take the lead in the comedy.

Parsons, as the adult Sheldon, will serve as narrator.

Filmmaker Jon Favreau is directing the first episode.

The Big Bang Theory premiered in 2007 and 10 series have aired so far.