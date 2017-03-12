Vegas magician makes successful return day after straitjacket stunt went wrong

Magician Criss Angel returned to the stage to perform a daring straitjacket escape trick just a day after the same stunt went wrong and saw him lose consciousness.

The illusionist was left dangling upside down by his feet when he attempted the trick at his Las Vegas Mindfreak Live show on Friday night.

But reports in the US say that Angel, 49, was back on stage on Saturday night and completed the same sequence with no problems.

The magician was about 10 minutes into his opening act on Friday when things went wrong.

He was making his way out of the straitjacket while suspended upside down by his ankles, a trick he has performed successfully many times before, when he lost consciousness.

He was then lowered onto the stage at the Luxor Hotel, and taken to hospital.

Afterwards a message was posted on Angel's official Twitter account, saying he hoped to be back on stage on Saturday.

It said: "Criss Angel routinely performs some of the world's most dangerous illusions and escapes live on stage.

"During Friday evening's performance, while attempting his famed upside down straitjacket escape while suspended by his feet, he lost consciousness.

"He was lowered to the stage and rushed to the hospital where he was evaluated and released early this morning.

"He is undergoing additional testing today and while it is not yet certain, it is his hope to return to the stage in his hit show MINDFREAK LIVE! at Luxor Las Vegas tonight.

"He is grateful for the outpouring of love and concern from his fans around the world."