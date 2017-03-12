Michael Barrymore teases fans with sitcom announcement

Entertainer Michael Barrymore has said he is making his television comeback with a new sitcom.

The former Strike It Lucky host - whose showbiz career floundered after a man's body was found in his swimming pool in 2001 - announced the news on Twitter , telling his 35,000 followers that if they enjoyed his 2000 comedy Bob Martin "this one will be right up your street".

News of the comeback emerged when production company Antenna Pictures shared a photograph of Barrymore with Game Of Thrones actor Tom Brooke.

Barrymore, 64, then tweeted: "Brilliant second day filming with Tom Brooke. Never mentioned 'Game Of Thrones' once ... class act, an a really nice guy. I'm knackered! Ha X."

When fans pressed for details about the project, he confirmed it was a "new sitcom".

Asked if it meant he was coming back, he replied: "I suppose that's what it's called....".

One follower asked when it was likely to air and Barrymore replied: "The production company filming it put that picture on of us on set. I can't say, just yet. Still a lot to film."

He told another follower: "If you liked Bob Martin, this one will be right up your street."

Barrymore was a big name in television in the 80s and 90s but his career was derailed when a man named Stuart Lubbock was found dead in the pool after a party at the star's Essex mansion in March 2001.

Barrymore was arrested in connection with the death in 2007, but he was later released without charge.

The entertainer has said the arrest had a ''devastating'' effect on his career and he is currently suing police, seeking £2.5 million damages.