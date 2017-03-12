Line Of Duty moves to BBC One as Thandie Newton joins cast

The wait for new episodes of Line Of Duty will end on March 26.

The BBC has confirmed the hit police show will move to flagship channel BBC One for the fourth series, after previously airing on BBC Two.

The new series, which will see Westworld star Thandie Newton join series regulars Vicky McClure and Martin Compston, will move to Sunday nights.

Newton will take on the role of Detective Chief Inspector Roz Huntley who faces investigation by the AC-12 (anti corruption) police unit in series four of Jed Mercurio's production.

BBC One announced the news on Twitter, with the message: "Nobody is above the law. Not even the police. #LineOfDuty starts Sunday 26th March. 9pm. @BBCOne."

A message on the show's Twitter page said: " It's Here! & It's Confirmed! We are returning Sunday 26th March 9pm on our new home @BBCOne."