The Voice contestants battle to reach final

Competition is hotting up on TV singing contest The Voice UK as contestants prepare for the last knockout rounds.

Saturday night's show will see judge Will.i.am's team of six hopefuls battle it out for a slot in the big finale, followed by Gavin Rossdale's team on Sunday.

Each coach has six acts who will bring a selection of classic stage hits before the audience.

Last weekend saw coach Jennifer Hudson's acts Jamie Miller, Mo Adeniran and Jack Bruley make it through to the next round of the competition.

Sir Tom Jones's contestants Craig Ward, Into The Ark and Nadine McGhee also went through.

As this year's competition reaches its climax, auditions have already started for next year's series.

The ITV reality show's creators kicked off their search for talented singers in Glasgow on Thursday, and open-mic auditions will continue throughout March and April across the country in locations including Warrington, Liverpool, Weymouth and Cowes.

ITV signed a three-year deal for The Voice UK from 2017 after successfully winning the rights bidding war against the BBC last year.

It has not been confirmed if Sir Tom, Hudson and Rossdale will return for future series, although Will.i.am - who is the only person to have appeared on every series of the show since its inception in 2012 - will be back for 2018.

The Voice UK continues on ITV on Saturday at 8.30pm.