Sky News presenter Dermot Murnaghan injured in 'hit-and-run' crash

Sky News presenter Dermot Murnaghan has told how he was "wiped out" by a driver who turned into him as he was cycling.

The accident on Thursday, which he described as a "hit-and-run", left him with a number of cuts and bruises as well as a damaged bike.

Speaking to Sky News, he said the driver of the car in Kentish Town, north London, had been using a mobile phone when he collided with the journalist.

"On an empty road in north London a guy in a car on a mobile phone pulled out from the side of the road without indicating," he said.

"I swerved that, but a millisecond later he U-turned into me and wiped me out."

Murnaghan, 59, explained that he had woken up at 6am to go cycling with friends before work and had been wearing a hi-vis jacket.

He said: "Twenty minutes later I was lying by the side of the road with a broken cycle helmet and a hobbled bike, still spinning, lights shining - and a variety of cuts, bruises and abrasions, b ut thankfully no broken bones."

The presenter also thanked the "Good Samaritan" who saw what happened and told him that the driver had sped off.

"The perpetrator was too interested in his phone to bother to stop and would have left me lying in the road," Murnaghan said.

On Friday he Tweeted a picture of his grazed face with the caption: "Here's why I haven't been on air for 2 days. A hit and run in Kentish Town yesterday. Police were fantastic."

But he was able to make some light of the incident.

After a follower replied to his Tweet with: "Perhaps someone doesn't like his show on @SkyNews??" he responded: "Haha. Plenty of suspects!"

And when another said: "Good job the bike is ok?" he replied: "Sign of a true cyclist - is the bike ok? It's all your fault."

Fellow Sky presenter Tom Macleod tweeted to say he would be filling Murnaghan's role on Sky News Tonight on Friday.

He said: "Swift recovery wishes to Dermot Murnaghan - rest up."