Pregnant Ciara 'thankful' to escape LA car crash unhurt

Pregnant singer Ciara has said she is "thankful for amniotic fluid" after she was escaped uninjured from a car crash in Los Angeles.

The musician, whose full name is Ciara Princess Wilson, is expecting a child with her NFL star husband Russell Wilson.

She already has a son from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

A spokeswoman for the 31-year-old said both mother and baby were unhurt after another vehicle struck the passenger side of Ciara's car.

Ciara wrote on Twitter: "Thankful For Gods Grace, and Amniotic Fluid", while her husband posted: "Momma Wilson & Baby Wilson are feeling great! God is good!"