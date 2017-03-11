Ellie Goulding urges action on climate change ahead of Earth Hour

Singer Ellie Goulding is launching a campaign urging people to show support for action on climate change for this year's Earth Hour.

She has kicked off the countdown to the 10th annual Earth Hour with an impassioned plea for people to show governments how much they care about tackling the problem by taking to social media with the hashtag #MakeClimateMatter.

Each year, for conservation charity WWF's Earth Hour, millions of people and major landmarks including Big Ben and Times Square in New York switch off their lights for an hour to put the spotlight on action needed for the environment.

Goulding said she loves the natural world, and knowing it could be taken away from her children and future generations "just makes me sad".

She added: "I first became really concerned about climate change after I became a vegetarian and started looking into the impact food production can have on the planet.

"I grew up in the countryside, I love the natural world, forests and mountains were my playground when I was young. Knowing that that could be taken away from my kids and their kids and future generations just makes me sad."

Knowing there are things which can be done to prevent climate change has given her a "passion" to act, she said.

"Obviously I got into music because I love to sing and it's my passion and I love to write songs, but I've started to see that I can use that to open people's eyes to other things and I think that climate change is the number one thing that needs to be dealt with.

"I get asked 'What can I do? What can one person do?', and that's why I think Earth Hour is so brilliant for this cause because it brings everyone together and it shows that - and it will show - how many people really do care.

"I'm calling on everyone to support Earth Hour and share #MakeClimateMatter to show governments around the world that we have to act now before it's too late."

WWF said that with nearly one in six species of wildlife at risk of extinction due to climate change and 2016 breaking global temperature records for the third year in a row, it hopes the campaign will send a message to governments that it is time to make the climate matter.

Naomi Hicks, head of public engagement at WWF, said: "Here in the UK we have the strong foundations for action, but now is the time to deliver on those commitments and protect our brilliant planet.

"Simply by posting #MakeClimateMatter this Earth Hour you can add your voice and show political and business leaders that you, alongside millions across the country, support strong action on climate change right now."

Earth Hour takes place from 8.30pm on Saturday March 25 this year.

To find out more about Earth Hour, visit wwf.org.uk/2017earthhour or #EarthHourUK.