Wartime drama The Halcyon axed by ITV

ITV has axed its period drama The Halcyon after just one series.

The wartime drama, starring Steven Mackintosh and Olivia Williams, was seen as a replacement for Downton Abbey in the schedules.

But the broadcaster said that although it was "proud" of " what the series achieved", it would not be returning.

"ITV regularly considers the range of dramas we commission to ensure the right balance and range, together with the best mix of returning series and new dramas," it said in a statement.

"It does mean on occasions we have to take tough decisions, and not all drama can be recommissioned."

The show, set in 1940, told the story of a bustling and glamorous five star hotel at the centre of London society during the Second World War.

The drama, which also starred ex-EastEnders actress Kara Tointon, ended last month.