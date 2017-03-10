Vogue Williams to enjoy ski holiday after recovering from The Jump knee injury

Vogue Williams plans to celebrate recovery from the knee injury she received on snow sport competition The Jump, by booking herself a ski holiday.

The presenter had to pull out of the show, which has become known for its injured contestants, after an accident and was replaced by Amy Willerton.

According to a report in The Sun, Williams underwent a hospital operation to fix her knee with a piece of her hamstring.

She said: "I've booked a ski holiday for Christmas... I booked it just before my operation - it was my step-dad's idea."

Although her experience on the show left her needing her first ever operation, she said she was keen to show off the new skills she had learned.

Willerton has also injured herself since standing in for Williams, while Sir Bradley Wiggins famously pulled out of the series after breaking his leg.

But, keen to return to the slopes, Williams said she did not hold the Channel 4 show responsible for her injury and would happily return for a future series.

"It hasn't put me off The Jump," she said in the newspaper. "It made me just jealous of everybody watching.

" If it does get commissioned and my knee was in the right place I would do it again."