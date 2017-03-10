facebook icon twitter icon
expressandstar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Sky News presenter Dermot Murnaghan reveals hit-and-run injuries

Sky News presenter Dermot Murnaghan has shared a picture of his injuries after being involved in a hit-and-run attack.

Dermot Murnaghan said the police 'were fantastic'
Dermot Murnaghan said the police 'were fantastic'

He said the incident, which kept him off air for two days, took place in Kentish Town, north London, on Thursday.

Posting a picture of himself with large grazes to his left cheek and chin, he wrote on Friday: "Here's why I haven't been on air for 2 days. A hit and run in Kentish Town yesterday. Police were fantastic."

The broadcaster, 59, presents the Sky News Tonight With Dermot Murnaghan programme.