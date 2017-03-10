Love Actually charity sequel will not feature Kris Marshall's Colin Frissell

Death In Paradise star Kris Marshall has revealed he will not feature in the Love Actually Red Nose Day special.

Marshall played hopeless-in-love Colin Frissell who moves to America to try his luck with the ladies in the 2003 movie, which is being revisited for a 10-minute sequel set 14 years later.

But viewers will not be given the chance to see how Colin's life turned out as director Richard Curtis lacked the time and budget to squeeze the character in.

Marshall told the Daily Mirror: "I did get a very, very sweet email from Richard.

"Richard said, 'Look, we're making a charity, where-are-they-now movie of Love Actually, but I didn't have the time or the budget to go and see where your character went'."

However Marshall thinks Colin was "so mad" that his story is "best left untouched" in the sequel.

He added: "But with Emma Thompson and Martin Freeman also not in it, I'm in good company."

The short film, dubbed Red Nose Day Actually, will air during the Comic Relief broadcast later this month.

Several of the stars from the film will reprise their roles, including Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Colin Firth and Rowan Atkinson.