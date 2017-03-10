Jonathan Ross tight-lipped on video game project

TV's Jonathan Ross has turned his attention to video games, and said he is currently working on one for a big company.

Attending the Oculus Virtual Reality Game Day on Thursday, the games fan said he could not yet give away details about the project.

The London event saw a host of celebrities, including presenter Nick Grimshaw and Humans actress Gemma Chan, try out latest high-tech equipment to battle fantastical villains.

Ross told The Sun's Bizarre column: "I'm developing one at the moment but I can't talk about it because it's for a big company. I'm consulting on it."

Known for his interest in films, the 56-year-old admitted that he enjoyed games just as much - especially when combined with virtual reality.

"It's a really exciting part of story-telling," he said.

"They're as much fun as going to see a movie, especially like action films or horror films."