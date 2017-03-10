I'm a sex addict, confesses Kardashians star Scott Disick

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Scott Disick has claimed he is a sex addict.

The reality TV show personality made the confession in a new preview of the forthcoming series, which stars Kim Kardashian West and her famous family.

Disick, who is the former partner of Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian, is confronted about bringing another woman to a family holiday in Costa Rica.

After Kardashian West is heard saying "You're just like a f****** whore", Disick yells: "I'm a sex addict!"

Kourtney Kardashian is then shown telling Disick: "It's never going to work out."

The new series of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will feature the aftermath of the Paris robbery which saw Kardashian West held at gun point in October.

The 36-year-old was robbed of jewellery worth several million dollars by masked men inside a private residence in the French capital.

In the latest clip of the new series, a tearful Kardashian West recalls the incident to her sisters, telling them: "If the elevator does not open in time, I'm f*****."

The preview also shows Kardashian West asking "What's wrong?" on the phone as she appears to learn that her rapper husband, Kanye West, has been admitted to hospital.

In November, West was taken to UCLA Medical Centre in Los Angeles for sleep deprivation and exhaustion after abruptly cancelling his US Saint Pablo tour.

Keeping Up With The Kardashains begins in the UK on E! on March 19.