Gary Barlow looks forward to writing for another West End show after The Girls

Gary Barlow has said he is already talking about penning the music for another West End production after the success of the Olivier Award-nominated show The Girls.

The musical version of Calendar Girls, which features original music by Barlow and lyrics by Tim Firth, racked up three nods including best new musical.

Arriving at a luncheon for the nominees, he told the Press Association: "We are already talking about doing something else.

"We have had a brilliant time, I've loved everybody involved and the idea of doing it again, absolutely, I would love to. We need some ideas!"

He added: "The whole thing has been amazing and inspiring and made me think.

"Going back to what I do as a singer and a songwriter, it's made me re-evaluate everything.

"I think if people really knew the work that went behind the musicals, the acting, the sound, these are people that are absolutely working with their hearts as well as their minds and to be a part of that is just inspiring."

The show also racked up a shared best actress in a musical nomination for the six leading ladies and a best supporting actor nod.

Barlow said: "I t also makes you extremely protective about your company so when someone offers one of your actors an award we are so unbelievably proud for everyone, that is what has been lovely."

The Girls will compete against Dreamgirls, Groundhog Day and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber and Julian Fellowes' School Of Rock The Musical for the best new musical prize.

Lord Fellowes said: "There was something quite funny about these two disintegrating old peers writing a rock musical, I did really enjoy that.

"All our lives we spend time trying to make things that go over, trying to make things people like and enjoy and hopefully sometimes remember, but of course you don't hit the spot every time.

"You're in the news for the ones that hit the spot but there's plenty of other stuff going on."

Asked if there is another film he has an eye on adapting for the stage, Lord Fellowes and his star David Fynn joked: " Lethal Weapon."

The Olivier Awards will be presented on April 9.