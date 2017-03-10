David Attenborough to feature on children's interactive animated app

Children will now be able to follow Sir David Attenborough on his animal adventures with an interactive animation series launched on Friday.

The renowned naturalist will narrate stories inspired by some of the most famous documentaries of his career as young viewers use their touch screens to help him on his way.

New to the CBeebies Storytime app, the series will begin with David And The Gorilla Quest, based on his encounter with mountain gorillas in Rwanda during his 1978 trip for BBC Natural History's Life On Earth series.

Children will have the chance to pick the adventurer's kit, track the gorillas' path through the jungle, and move aside plants so the young Sir David can get through.

"I am thrilled that we've brought to life many fond memories of my exploration of the natural world for young children to enjoy and learn," Sir David said.

Designed for children aged 0-6, Attenborough's Adventures will help them learn to read as they explore the animal expert's expeditions since his early days filming Zoo Quest in the 1950s, to his debut with virtual reality in last year's Attenborough And The Giant Dinosaur.

CBeebies controller Kay Benbow said: "Each story is brought to life with magical things to touch, swipe and play with, and questions to help develop comprehension skills, so the grown-up and child can enjoy reading, playing and learning together.

"Sir David has led an extraordinary life, and we're over the moon that his enthralling tales are now helping children to learn while being inspired by the natural world."

As the series progresses, young viewers will also follow Sir David in search of dinosaurs, dragons, treasure and a hidden city.

The full list of five stories includes:

Attenborough's Adventures: David and the Giant Dinosaur

Attenborough's Adventures: David and the Hidden City

Attenborough's Adventures: David and the Dragon

Attenborough's Adventures: David the Treasure Hunter

Available to download on Apple, Android and Kindle Fire devices, the series is produced by Laura Howard of the BBC Natural History Unit and illustrated by Will Rose.