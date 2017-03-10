facebook icon twitter icon
Billy Ray Cyrus hints at daughter Miley and Liam Hemsworth tying knot

Singer Billy Ray Cyrus is fuelling speculation that his daughter Miley has tied the knot after posting a picture of her in a white dress on Twitter.

The Wrecking Ball singer is engaged to actor Liam Hemsworth
After sharing the picture of the 24-year-old with the caption "I'm so happy...you are happy @MileyCyrus", he began retweeting followers asking if she had got married.

The Wrecking Ball singer is engaged to actor Liam Hemsworth and the pair had reportedly planned a summer wedding in the Himalayas.

According to Life & Style magazine, they have also hinted towards moving to Australia next year.

But her father teased that plans may have changed by posting the photo, which was taken of a camera picturing a smiling Cyrus in a floaty white dress.

He then retweeted one follower who posted: "Did she get married..." and another who commented: "Did Miley get married?! I NEED ANSWERS."

Neither Cyrus nor Hemsworth have shared any updates on their own social media accounts.