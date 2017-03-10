Billy Ray Cyrus hints at daughter Miley and Liam Hemsworth tying knot

Singer Billy Ray Cyrus is fuelling speculation that his daughter Miley has tied the knot after posting a picture of her in a white dress on Twitter.

After sharing the picture of the 24-year-old with the caption "I'm so happy...you are happy @MileyCyrus", he began retweeting followers asking if she had got married.

The Wrecking Ball singer is engaged to actor Liam Hemsworth and the pair had reportedly planned a summer wedding in the Himalayas.

According to Life & Style magazine, they have also hinted towards moving to Australia next year.

But her father teased that plans may have changed by posting the photo, which was taken of a camera picturing a smiling Cyrus in a floaty white dress.

He then retweeted one follower who posted: "Did she get married..." and another who commented: "Did Miley get married?! I NEED ANSWERS."

Neither Cyrus nor Hemsworth have shared any updates on their own social media accounts.