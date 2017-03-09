Stormzy to headline Longitude Festival

Grime artist Stormzy has been announced as headliner for this year's Longitude Festival.

He will top the bill for the first night of the summer event on Friday July 14.

The London artist has made headlines in recent weeks, especially following his surprise performance with Ed Sheeran at the Brit Awards.

His debut album, Gang Signs And Prayer, reached number one in the official charts just days later.

Stormzy is the last of the three main acts to be announced for the festival, alongside The Weeknd on the Saturday and Mumford & Sons on the Sunday.

Other artists performing over the weekend at Marlay Park, Dublin, include Skepta, Kaleo, Dua Lipa, Milky Chance and Raye.

Tickets for the event go on sale from 9am on Friday.