Samuel L Jackson recreates famous film scenes during James Corden show

Samuel L Jackson has recreated some of the most famous scenes from his film career, including his bible monologue from Pulp Fiction, during an appearance on James Corden's chat show.

Corden donned a long dark wig to take on John Travolta's part in the Quentin Tarantino film, as Jackson gave a menacing rendition of Ezekiel 25:17.

The duo also recreated Jackson's scenes from other Tarantino films including Jackie Brown, Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight.

While recreating a snowy tableau from the director's latest offering, Corden asked the Hollywood star: "Do you think you will do more Tarantino movies?"

Jackson replied: "Hell yeah!"

The chat show host continued: "Will you ask him to cast me in something?"

Jackson said: "Oh hell no!"

The pair also worked their way through memorable scenes from Shaft, Kingsman: Secret Service, xXx, Die Hard With A Vengeance, A Time To Kill, Do The Right Thing and Star Wars: Episodes I and II.

Corden dressed up as a dinosaur, a shark, a snake and a gorilla for scenes from Jurassic Park, Deep Blue Sea, Snakes On A Plane and Jackson's newest film Kong: Skull Island.

Jackson appeared on the talk show shortly after criticising the casting of black British actors in American films.

The star noted that a lot of roles were going to British talent, when it might have been beneficial to have American actors play those parts.

He told US radio station Hot 97: "I don't know what the love affair with all that is.

"Everybody needs to work ... but we've got a lot of brothers here that need to work too."

He cited horror movie Get Out, which stars British actor Daniel Kaluuya, and said he wondered what it would have been like "with an American brother who really feels that".

The movie, which is about an African-American photographer whose white girlfriend takes him home to meet her family, recently topped the US box office.

"Daniel grew up in a country where they've been interracial dating for a hundred years," he said.

"What would a brother from America have made of that role?

"Some things are universal, but (not everything)."

Samuel also pointed to 2015 Martin Luther King Jr drama Selma, which starred British actor David Oyelowo as King.

"There are some brothers in America who could have been in that movie who would have had a different idea about how King thinks or about how King felt," he said.

He later clarified his remarks saying that he was not trying to criticise black British actors b ut rather the system that allowed black actors from overseas to take prominent roles in American films.

Arriving at the premiere of Kong: Skull Island in Los Angeles, he told AP: "It was not a slam against them, but it was just a comment about how Hollywood works in an interesting sort of way sometimes.

"We're not afforded that same luxury, but that's fine, we have plenty of opportunities to work."

Of his British counterparts, he added: "I enjoy their work. I enjoy working with them when I have the opportunity to do that."