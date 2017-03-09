Hundreds of cars plummet from skyscraper in latest Fast & Furious trailer

Hundreds of cars plummet from the top of a skyscraper onto a busy street in the latest trailer for Fast & Furious 8.

The action film reunites Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham and adds Dame Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and Scott Eastwood to the cast.

In the new footage, which features explosions, car chases and scenes set in London, Abu Dhabi and Cuba, Johnson's character appears to stage a prison break and manually push a torpedo off its path.

In another scene Rodriguez's character can be seen looking at a photo of Paul Walker, who played Brian in the series until his death in a car crash in 2013.

The eighth instalment in the hit franchise will see Diesel's character Dom go rogue as he is lured into a world of crime by Theron's Cipher.

The film will be released in UK cinemas on April 12.