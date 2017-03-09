Auditions for next series of The Voice begin as current contest nears climax

Auditions have started for next year's series of The Voice UK, although the current series still has yet to reach its conclusion and reveal a winner.

The ITV reality show's creators kicked off their search for talented singers in Glasgow on Thursday, and open-mic auditions will continue throughout March and April across the country in locations including Warrington, Liverpool, Weymouth and Cowes.

The current series of The Voice UK is readying for the quarter-finals and last week saw the first six contestants make it into the crucial stage of the competition.

Coach Jennifer Hudson's acts Jamie Miller, Mo Adeniran and Jack Bruley made it through during Saturday's knockout show.

Sir Tom Jones's contestants Craig Ward, Into The Ark and Nadine McGhee went through the following night.

This weekend's two episodes will see remaining judges Will.i.am and Gavin Rossdale put their teams to battle for a place in the quarter-finals.

ITV signed a three-year deal for The Voice UK from 2017 after successfully winning the rights bidding war against the BBC last year.

It has not been confirmed if Sir Tom, Hudson and Rossdale will return for future series, although Will.i.am - who is the only person to have appeared on every series of the show since its inception in 2012 - will be back for 2018.