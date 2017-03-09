Aaron Taylor-Johnson: Family life constantly tempts me to quit acting

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has said he is constantly tempted to quit acting in favour of family life.

The Nocturnal Animals star has two daughters with wife Sam Taylor-Johnson, as well as two step-daughters, and has said he prefers domestic pursuits to performing.

He only takes on one project a year, alternating films with his director wife while one of them stays at home.

He told Mr Porter magazine: "T he rest of the time I do more earthy things like gardening or cooking or just being with my kids."

He is currently enjoying Japanese cooking and recently landscaped his garden allotment, saying: " I like my world to be calm. When you deal with this lifestyle [it can drive you crazy].

"That's why I see half of my friends go off the rails. You can really burn it at both ends, get into drink and drugs."

He continued: "I get more fulfilment from being a father than I do from being an actor. I'm still constantly wanting to give it up."

Taylor-Johnson, who will next be seen in military drama The Wall, said he shares a "deep connection" with his wife, who is 23 years his senior and the pair are working together again, after meeting on the set of Nowhere Boy.

They have bought the rights to a mystery book and might have a film at Cannes later this year.

He said: "I don't really analyse our relationship, I just know that it works. I just feel secure and loved and safe. We have this very deep connection. We're just in sync."