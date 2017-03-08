Union J's JJ Hamblett lands major film role

Union J singer JJ Hamblett has followed in the footsteps of One Direction's Harry Styles and landed a major film role.

The boy band star will play MI6 agent Parker in crime drama Tango One, which will be written and directed by Sacha Bennett and is due to be released later this year.

Union J made it to the semi-final on The X Factor in 2012 and drew comparisons with their predecessors One Direction.

Hamblett, who made his big screen debut with a cameo in superhero sequel Kick-Ass 2 and recently completed a UK tour with the band, said: "Acting has always been a passion so I was very excited to be cast in this film.

"Sacha is a hero of mine and having the chance to work with him and the rest of the cast on this production was an incredible experience. I can't wait for people to see the film!"

Styles will make his acting debut later this year in Christopher Nolan's film Dunkirk.

The singer cut off his long curly hair for his role as a soldier in the retelling of the 1940 Miracle of Dunkirk and photographs of him during filming drew legions of fans to the movie's locations.

The film also stars Tom Hardy, Sir Kenneth Branagh, Mark Rylance and Cillian Murphy.

Dunkirk opens in the UK on July 21 while Tango One is due to be released later this year.