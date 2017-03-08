Scarlett Johansson files for divorce from Romain Dauriac

US actress Scarlett Johansson has filed for divorce from husband Romain Dauriac.

The couple married in 2014, but in January announced they had split last summer.

A lawyer for former French journalist Dauriac told The Associated Press that the Hollywood star had filed for divorce in a New York court on Tuesday.

The couple have a daughter, Rose, born in 2014.

It will be Johansson's second divorce, after she was previously married to actor Ryan Re ynolds from 2008 to 2011.