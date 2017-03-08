Samuel L Jackson criticises casting of black British actors in US films

Hollywood actor Samuel L Jackson has criticised the casting of black British actors in American films.

The star noted that a lot of roles were going to British talent, when it might have been beneficial to have American actors play those parts.

He told US radio station Hot 97: "I don't know what the love affair with all that is.

"Everybody needs to work ... but we've got a lot of brothers here that need to work too."

Jackson, 68, cited horror movie Get Out, which stars British actor Daniel Kaluuya, and said he wondered what it would have been like "with an American brother who really feels that".

The movie, which is about an African-American photographer whose white girlfriend takes him home to meet her family, recently topped the US box office.

"Daniel grew up in a country where they've been interracial dating for a hundred years," he said.

"What would a brother from America have made of that role?

"Some things are universal, but (not everything)."

Jackson also pointed to 2015 Martin Luther King Jr drama Selma, which starred British actor David Oyelowo as King.

"There are some brothers in America who could have been in that movie who would have had a different idea about how King thinks or about how King felt," he said.

Asked why British actors were so successful across the pond, he said: "They're cheaper than us, for a start. They don't cost as much."

He said film-makers also tend to assume British actors are better because they are classically trained.

Star Wars actor John Boyega appeared to denounce the debate on Twitter.

The British actor posted a message on the site saying: "Black brits vs African American.

"A stupid ass conflict we don't have time for."