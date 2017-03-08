Model Gigi snaps boyfriend Zayn Malik for fashion label's summer campaign

Model Gigi Hadid has stepped behind the camera to photograph her boyfriend Zayn Malik for Versace diffusion line Versus.

The former One Direction singer stars in the pictures alongside model Adwoa Aboah for the fashion label's spring/summer 2017 campaign.

Hadid snapped the photos on iPhones and digital cameras during an evening in a suite at the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles.

Malik, who has forged a successful career as a solo singer, said he was particularly excited to collaborate with Versace chief designer Donatella Versace.

He said: " It was sick to work with Versus. Donatella is a G. It was extra special that Gigi shot the campaign. Looking forward to following up with my Versus collection that drops in June."

Versace added: "The Versus campaign captures everything that is special about Zayn, Gigi and Adwoa. They are young people who define the mood of their generation with their honesty, energy and their love."

In the images, Malik wears a leather jacket with silver lion's head buttons and a faded denim jacket with a safety pin fastening, as well as faded ripped jeans lined with metal mesh.

Aboah also sports a leather jacket as well as a knit top with shredded panels lined with metal mesh.

The campaign will be followed by the Zayn x Versus capsule collection, which will be unveiled in June.