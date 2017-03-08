Jason Isaacs takes over captain's chair in new Star Trek project

Jason Isaacs is taking over as starship captain in the latest Star Trek project.

The British actor has been cast as Captain Lorca in CBS All Access drama Star Trek: Discovery.

The show's official Twitter account posted a picture of Isaacs with the message: "The U.S.S. Discovery has its captain!

"Welcome aboard."

Isaacs, 53, posted a picture of the captain's chair on his account, quipping: "Nice chair. Hope it's comfy."

Other cast members include Sonequa Martin-Green, Anthony Rapp and Michelle Yeoh.

The new 13-episode series is set prior to the original 1960s programme, which starred Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner.

It is expected to air on the streaming service later this year.