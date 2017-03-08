I don't care what people think of me, say Gwyneth Paltrow

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has said she is no longer bothered by what people think of her because she has reached a point where she likes herself and has "nothing to hide".

The actress has been mocked for some of the lifestyle advice on her Goop website - which has recommended everything from vagina steaming to a £10,000 24-carat gold-plated sex toy - and was the butt of jokes when she announced that she and husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, were "consciously uncoupled".

But the 44-year-old mother of two said she has moved past worrying about her critics, telling Women's Health magazine: "It's a blessing to be liberated from the chains of other people's perceptions of you.

"When you're at the forefront of something that's new, people can get really reactive: 'This is crazy! Why are you doing this?'

"Then, five years later, everyone's fine with it.

"So I have a bit of pattern recognition in hand at this point - which is helpful.

"One of the best things someone ever said to me was that the only time criticism hurts is if you have a judgment about yourself about that very thing.

"If someone's like, 'You dick, you have red hair!' and you've got brown hair, it doesn't bother you.

"I've gotten to a point where I like myself. I do my best as a person. I also have nothing to hide," said the Iron Man star.