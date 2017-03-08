facebook icon twitter icon
expressandstar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Former Towie star Billie Faiers gives birth to baby boy

Reality TV star Billie Faiers has given birth to a baby boy.

Billie Faiers from The Only Way is Essex, was announced as the icelolly.com Celebrity Mum of the Year 2015, in central London.
Billie Faiers from The Only Way is Essex, was announced as the icelolly.com Celebrity Mum of the Year 2015, in central London.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star announced the news on her Instagram page.

She posted a photo of partner Greg Shepherd carrying the baby alongside the caption: " Welcome to the world our beautiful baby boy we love you more then words can describe , you are truly perfect in every way."

It is the 27-year-old's second child with Shepherd. The couple welcomed daughter Nelly Elizabeth in July 2014.

In 2015 Faiers was named Celebrity Mum of the Year.