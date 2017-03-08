Corrie fans fearful after Ken's 'drugs money BBQ'

Coronation Street fans were left fearing for both Ken and Adam Barlow after they found themselves embroiled in a blazing row over Adam's drug money.

The pair fell out after Ken (Bill Roache) discovered the cash his grandson made in a dodgy deal, and things escalated when he threatened to call the police as Adam (Samuel Robertson) roared for him to hand it over.

Determined to right a wrong, Ken built a bonfire in the garden and burned the cash - much to the horror of Adam, who looked stricken as the notes went up in smoke.

On Twitter, viewers of the ITV soap said they were worried all the stress would be too much for Ken, who suffered a stroke last year.

One tweeted: "Ken on the road to another stroke."

Another said: "If Ken dies, I die. End of."

But many are also concerned about what his actions mean for Adam, fearing he - and the entire family - will now be targeted by dangerous drug dealer Ronan.

One viewer tweeted: "There's going to be some badness coming Adam's way after Ken's money barbecue."

"I would say Adam is in a wee spot of trouble," said another worried fan.

:: Coronation Street airs on ITV on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.