facebook icon twitter icon
expressandstar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Composers' lost works to be premiered for International Women's Day

The lost works of five composers have been resurrected as part of a project to shine a light on neglected female musicians throughout history.

The work is to be premiered on BBC Radio 3 to mark International Women's Day
The work is to be premiered on BBC Radio 3 to mark International Women's Day

Rescued from decades hidden in archives, libraries and private collections, the pieces will be premiered on BBC Radio 3 to coincide with International Women's Day 2018.

Created by artists including a Viennese classical prodigy and an African-American composer at the time of the Harlem Renaissance, the works will be recorded by the BBC Orchestras and Choirs and the BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artists.

Some of the oldest pieces have never been heard since their first ever performances centuries ago.

The five musicians were picked last month by a Radio 3 panel after being put forward by five academic experts.

Dr Graham Griffiths presented Russian pianist Leokadiya Kashperova (1872 - 1940), Professor Jeremy Llewelyn chose Austrian sensation Marianna Martines (1744 - 1813), Dr Shirley Thompson put forward African-American symphonist Florence B Price (1887 - 1953), Dr Anastasia Belina-Johnson proposed French-Irish opera writer Augusta Holmes (1847 - 1903), and Carola Darwin presented chamber music creator Johanna Muller-Hermann (1868 - 1941).

The radio station's editor and chief diversity lead, Edwina Wolstencroft, said: " We are very excited to embark on this ground-breaking project to bring incredible works by female composers, forgotten for years, to the large modern-day audiences they deserve.

"It is a privilege to help celebrate the musical genius of these women in its own right."