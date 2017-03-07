Gareth Thomas quits The Jump due to 'personal reasons'

Former rugby international Gareth Thomas has quit Channel 4 show The Jump due to "personal reasons".

The ex-Welsh international has been replaced by The Only Way Is Essex star Lydia Bright just days before Sunday's finale.

Thomas was set to battle it out with Olympic gymnast Louis Smith, Paralympic medallist Kadeena Cox, and Emma Parker Bowles to be crowned champion of the winter sports competition.

The 42-year-old is the fourth celebrity to withdraw from this year's series after model Caprice suffered an illness, Olympian Sir Bradley Wiggins broke his leg and Vogue Williams pulled out before an episode even aired.

A Channel 4 spokeswoman said: "Gareth Thomas has withdrawn due to personal reasons."

Bright replaces Thomas as she was the last to be eliminated.