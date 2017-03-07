Emilia Clarke feels no need to justify nude scenes in Game Of Thrones

Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has said she refuses to give in to sexist questioning about appearing nude in the hit fantasy TV series.

Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the adaptation of George RR Martin's books known for their violence and nudity, wrote about the topic she is always quizzed over for a Huffington Post blog ahead of International Women's Day on Wednesday.

The actress, who will guest edit the All Women Everywhere edition of the Huffington Post UK on Wednesday, wrote about her experiences of inequality at work.

She wrote: "Do I get treated equally at work? Not always. Does every woman? No, and the statistics back that up.

"Do I get asked questions at press junkets by men and women alike, specifically because they will get headline-grabbing responses coming from a young woman? Yes.

"If you've watched Game Of Thrones then, spoiler, you will have seen me in the nude.

"There are plenty of ways in which people want me to respond to questions about this fact.

"And plenty of reasons why I do not feel the need to justify myself."

Clarke admitted feeling like a "guilty feminist" for not having taken a more public stand more often, and also labelled herself a "girl-boss" as she discussed her upbringing and being made to feel that she could achieve anything her brother could.

She wrote: "I believe that one woman's success is every woman's gain.

"I believe that it is every woman's choice to be able to live her life how she sees fit... that all of us are girl-bosses and the power of the girl-boss is that we care a bit more about those around us."

In the post, titled The New Sexy, Clarke appealed to readers to show each other a kinder side.

She wrote: "Kindness. I know, It's a pretty un-cool word isn't it? But its results are cool. They are immediate and they are real.

"One act of kindness can take your day from bearable to enjoyable in a heartbeat.

"Because being kind is showing someone that they are seen and heard, and that they do indeed matter.

"And that's sexy."

The Huffington Post UK is running its All Women Everywhere project throughout March, which reflects a diverse mix of female experience and voices through blogs, features and video.