Centrepoint releases cover of Hotline Bling to help homeless phone helpline

A leading homelessness charity has released a cover of smash-hit song Hotline Bling to encourage youngsters to contact its helpline.

Centrepoint recreated the award-winning Drake track, renaming it Helpline Ring, with the help of Grammy-nominated producer Michael Angelo.

A number of rising stars feature on the cover, including singer and rapper Levelle London who started sleeping on buses as a teenager and two current Centrepoint residents.

Drunk and Incapable singers Krishane and Melissa Steel also feature on the track which urges homeless youngsters to seek out the charity's help.

London said: "I started sleeping on buses aged 16, I was living out of a bag, going from house to house, and that's when I started making music.

"I wish I had something like this when I became homeless."

:: T he Centrepoint Helpline is a freephone number: 0808 800 0661, for any young person aged 16-25 worried about homelessness.