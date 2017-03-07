Cate Blanchett jokes about location of her moral compass

Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett has joked about the surprising location of her moral compass.

The Lord Of The Rings star was a guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where she was promoting her debut in a Broadway play, Anton Chekhov's The Present.

Describing the themes of the play, she said: "It's all about as you move forward in life, what's your moral compass. Where does kindness and humanity sit in a really brutal world."

When Colbert asked her where her moral compass lay, she said: "It's in my vagina."

As the audience screamed and applauded, Blanchett pretended to leave the set while an embarrassed Colbert shook her hand.

He got an equally jokey response to his question about why her upcoming film Ocean's Eight featured a smaller number than previous instalments that have starred George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Casey Affleck.

She said: "There's only eight women working in Hollywood."

Speaking about this year's Oscars fiasco which saw La La Land wrongly announced as best picture instead of Moonlight, Blanchett said that she worried it had played into the hands of Donald Trump criticising actors for expressing their opinions.

She said: "It was awful, it's like being married to the wrong person.

"I suppose for me, what was most upsetting is that in Australia, we have wonderful cultural industries but often success is not rewarded, but the wonderful thing about America is that success is rewarded.

"But now since the inauguration, this notion of the cultural elite has really got going, so anyone who has a voice and success in the cultural industry is suddenly marginalised or considered their voice isn't significant or worth being part of the popular parlance.

"And they kind of handed it to the administration on Sunday night, the bunch of duffers."