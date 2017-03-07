Carole King surprises cast of West End musical about her life

Singer Carole King has made a surprise visit to the West End production of the musical about her life and treated the audience to a rendition of her hit You've Got A Friend.

King received a standing ovation as she appeared on stage during the curtain call for Beautiful - The Carole King Musical at London's Aldwych Theatre.

Cassidy Janson, who plays King in the production, covered her mouth in shock as the pair held hands.

Afterwards King said: "I was so excited to surprise the cast. They genuinely had no idea, nobody knew! CJ (Cassidy Janson) literally brought me to tears this evening with her performance of Natural Woman. She was who I was, she felt what I felt. She was me!"

The show features King's best-known hits, including One Fine Day, I Feel The Earth Move and Beautiful, and details her relationship with her husband and songwriting partner Gerry Goffin, their friendship and rivalry with fellow songwriting duo Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil and her rise to stardom.

A further 130,000 tickets for the musical will be released on sale on Wednesday, booking until November, to mark the show's second year in London.

A UK tour of the production will begin in September.