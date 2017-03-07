Amal Clooney OK about marriage publicity if 'shines light' on human rights work

Human Rights lawyer Amal Clooney has revealed she is happy to receive extra publicity because of her marriage if it helps shine a light on certain issues.

The British-Lebanese barrister will urge the United Nations to investigate Islamic State (also known as ISIS) for the crime of genocide against Yazidis in Iraq on Wednesday.

Speaking to BBC Outside Source, the 39-year-old said she had spoken to young girls who had been "raped and enslaved by ISIS".

"It's been the most harrowing testimony I've ever heard. We know it is genocide, the UN has said so.

"In other words ISIS are trying to destroy them as a group."

Amal, who is expecting twins, married Hollywood star George Clooney in Venice in September 2014.

Asked what she thought of the extra attention her cases now received following the marriage, she said: " There's lots of my work that takes place behind closed doors that is not ever seen.

"I think If there are more people who now understand what's happening about the Yazidis and ISIS and if there can be some action that results from that those clients then I think it's a really good thing to give that case that extra publicity that it might get."

She added: "But If you don't have a good case and don't have a good message then shining a light on it is not going to get you very far."

Last month, George, 55, said he was "really happy and really excited" at the prospect of becoming parents.