Stella McCartney models sing along to George Michael's Faith at Paris show

Stella McCartney models brought a musical touch to Paris Fashion Week as they broke into a George Michael tribute on the runway.

The group of women rounded off the show at Opera Garnier on Monday by clapping and singing along to the late singer's hit track Faith.

While some gathered in the middle as the music played, the rest danced around them and they left the floor to wild applause from the audience.

The designer then briefly popped out to wave and blow a kiss to the crowd.

She posted a picture of the moment on Twitter, with the caption: "Faith. Love. Energy."

Last January, McCartney used her fashion show platform to pay tribute to David Bowie as she presented her Autumn 2016 collection in LA.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, stars such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Beck and Ringo Starr turned up to the event as some of the Ziggy Stardust creator's biggest hits were blared out.

She told the publication at the time: "I have visited L.A. many, many times and wanted to celebrate its music culture with our autumn collection.

"I always leave L.A. with a sense that there is so much happening in the creative arts now."