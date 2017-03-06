Mixed reaction as John Bishop takes over ITV's The Nightly Show

Comedian John Bishop's debut as presenter of The Nightly Show has been welcomed by fans, but some viewers are still unimpressed by the programme.

The star took over from David Walliams in the ITV show's second week, interviewing The Who's Roger Daltrey.

Monday night's episode also saw him perform a spoof of Madonna's hit Vogue and question the audience on their opinions of Donald Trump.

But while Bishop's fans enjoyed his blunt, dry humour, for many it wasn't enough of an improvement to the show that lost hordes of viewers after its first broadcast.

One viewer commented on Twitter: "Thought I'd give it a try as I usually like John Bishop, this is toe-curlingly poor though."

Another added: "I liked David Walliams until the nightly show. I liked John Bishop until the nightly show. It's the kiss of death! Why?!"

One addressed ITV directly with: "@ITV it's time to end the disaster that is the #NightlyShow. Not even John Bishop can save it. Bring back @itvnews & @tombradby please."

Presented in the style of some daily American chat shows, the programme's eight-week run is airing at 10pm, pushing the channel's flagship news show back half an hour.

After its unsuccessful start, Bishop worried that he may have made a mistake in signing up as a celebrity host.

"It's a new thing, it's new telly, it's a new slot, people don't like change," he said last week.

"You've had a go at it and I think the channel has had a go.

"It's whether, in the long term, will the British viewing public like that? But really, do you want to be made miserable at 10 o'clock or do you want to have a laugh?"

Some agreed that viewers may still warm to the show as it progresses, with one commenting: "Green shoots. Nothing is quite right yet, but John Bishop a much better fit."

As the show finished, Bishop announced that Tuesday's show will be based on this week's Crufts event and his guests of the week will include Martin Kemp, Pamela Anderson and Dame Joan Collins