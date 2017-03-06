Katy Perry 'turning a new leaf' with shorter hairstyle

Katy Perry said she wants to "redefine what it means to be feminine" as she showed off her dramatic new haircut following her split from Orlando Bloom.

The US star performed at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in California, in her first public appearance since her break-up from British actor Bloom was announced.

After changing her hairstyle from a long blonde bob to a short pixie cut with shaved sides, Perry posted images of herself on social media with the caption: "Turning a new leaf."

On the red carpet at the awards show, the Firework singer said pop star Miley Cyrus and actress Scarlett Johansson were the inspirations for her new look.

Perry told radio host Elvis Duran: "I always wanted to look like Miley Cyrus.

"I want to redefine what it means to be feminine. Look at Scarlett Johansson, who's one of the most beautiful women in the world.

"We have the same haircut and I saw her at an Oscars party and I was like, 'I'm doing it'.

"You can be hot and look great with this kind of hair. Why not?

"I think my feminine is inside of me. If a guy is like, 'Oh, she's got a weird haircut. I don't want to date her', I'm not even interested in talking to them because you're so one-dimensional about life."

In a joint statement issued last week, Perry, 32, and Bloom, 40, confirmed they were taking a break from their relationship.

The famous pair had been dating for little more than year and were spotted together at this year's Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

A statement from their representatives said: "Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time."

Bloom has a son with supermodel ex-wife Miranda Kerr while Perry was previously married to British comedian Russell Brand.