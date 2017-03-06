Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield voted favourite presenting double act

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have beaten Ant and Dec to be voted the nation's favourite presenting duo.

The hosts of This Morning also triumphed over former The Great British Bake Off presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins in the poll for RadioTimes.com.

Pointless stars Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman have scooped third place, followed by Mel and Sue, and fellow This Morning hosts and married couple Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan are sixth, with Location, Location, Location's Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer seventh.

The top 10 also features Sunday Brunch duo Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer, Strictly Come Dancing's Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman and The One Show hosts Matt Baker and Alex Jones.

"Wow, what an honour! We love the fact you love our friendship as much as we do," Willoughby said.

" Thank you for all your support."

Schofield added it was a "great award" before joking about the morning when the duo presented their ITV show wearing the same outfits from the night before after partying at the National Television Awards.

"Thank you so much and we hadn't even had a drink!," he said.

RadioTimes.com carried out the poll of 9,000 readers.

The Top 10

1. Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby

2. Ant and Dec

3. Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman

4. Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins

5. Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford

6. Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan

7. Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer

8. Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer

9. Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman

10. Matt Baker and Alex Jones