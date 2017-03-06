Gorillaz announce first UK live performance since 2010 at their own festival

British band Gorillaz have announced their first UK live performance since 2010 - and it will be at their very own festival.

The animated group posted a message on Twitter revealing they will be hosting a festival named Demon Dayz - the title of their second record - on June 10 at Dreamland in Margate.

So far Gorillaz are the only act on the bill, although the message says other performers will be announced.

In January, Gorillaz debuted Hallelujah Money, their first track since 2012.

Featuring singer Benjamin Clementine, the song explores the themes of power, big business and humanity and was believed to be expressing an anti-Trump sentiment ahead of the now US President's inauguration.

The virtual band was created by Blur frontman Damon Albarn in 1998 and put out four studio albums, with the last, The Fall, released in 2011.

They are due to release a new album later this year.