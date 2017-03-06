Glastonbury organiser labels supposed line-up leak as 'fake news'

Glastonbury Festival organiser Emily Eavis has labelled a supposed leaked line-up for this year's event as "fake news".

The daughter of festival founder Michael Eavis rubbished the information that appeared on fan-run website Clashfinder over the weekend.

The website listed Craig David, Elbow, Alt-J, Jamiroquai and Stormzy as acts to appear at the festival, with Ed Sheeran headlining the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night.

It also had American songstress Diana Ross in the acclaimed "legends" slot on Sunday afternoon.

Ms Eavis wrote on Twitter: "Don't believe everything you read, our line-up has not been leaked.

"The actual line-up will be with you soon", adding the hashtag "fake news".

So far organisers have announced Foo Fighters and Radiohead as headliners while singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson has also self-confirmed.

This year's event, held between June 21 to 25, is expected to attract around 170,000 punters.