Emmerdale bosses offer advice to viewers over prison attack scenes

Emmerdale creators have offered advice to viewers after a dramatic episode that saw Aaron Dingle violently attacked in prison for his sexuality.

As the dark storyline came to a head on Monday night's episode, bosses took to Twitter to warn of "scenes some viewers may find distressing".

The character (played by Danny Miller) had held back from telling his loved ones about what he was going through at the hands of homophobic inmate Jason.

As the ITV soap aired, the broadcaster urged anybody affected by similar bullying issues to call Samaritans, providing contact details on its website.

Viewers took to social media to praise the soap for tackling the harrowing subject.

One person posted: "Phenomenal episode. Difficult to watch but it's important to address the issue. Everyone involved was incredible to watch."

Another posted: "Hard as Emmerdale is hard to watch, glad they are highlighting one of life's important issues as opposed to other soaps playing it safe."

Meanwhile, others felt it was too dark for its pre-watershed timeslot.

One person Tweeted to regulator Ofcom: "Emmerdale the most disturbing thing I have ever seen disgusting pre watershed."

Another added: "Unacceptable violence - trashy tasteless television - disappointing disgusting downward spiral."