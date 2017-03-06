Britney Spears' sister lived through 'worst nightmare' with daughter's accident

Britney Spears' sister has said she lived through her "worst nightmare" when her daughter was injured in an accident in an all-terrain vehicle last month.

Eight-year-old Maddie Spears-Aldridge, the singer's niece, was taken to hospital on February 5 after the vehicle she was in crashed into a pond and she ended up submerged, with family members unable to free her.

Her mother Jamie Lynn Spears has now shared a picture on Instagram showing Maddie holding her baby cousin, smiling at the camera.

She told her 1.3 million followers: "A month ago, at this time, I was living a mothers/anyones worst nightmare happening right infront of my eyes, helplessly....

"Fastforward- Today, we were able to celebrate the baptism of our sweet Kylie Blair.

"I'm not one to preach, but we were shown God's grace, and we still feel undeserving of His mercy.

"I'll never stop thanking each of you for your prayers, because we recognize the miracle it created."

She added: "We are beyond blessed, and we will NEVER forget y'all, and God's unbelievable mercy."

Singer Britney had asked her fans for their wishes and prayers following the accident, which took place in the grounds of a home in Louisiana.