The Voice favourite Mo Adeniran finds Freedom to perform on ITV show

The Voice's Mo Adeniran will channel his inner Beyonce in the show's first live knockout round on Saturday evening.

Bookies' favourite Adeniran, 21, is to perform the former Destiny's Child star's song Freedom as the competition heats up.

His fellow Jennifer Hudson team member Jamie Miller will perform the current chart-topping Shape Of You by Ed Sheeran, while Jack Bruley will sing Bee Gees's hit To Love Somebody.

Also in Hudson's team, David Jackson will sing Erasure's A Little Respect, Tim Gallagher will perform Want To Want Me by Jason Derulo and Georgie Braggins will take on Aretha Franklin's I Say A Little Prayer.

Sunday night's show will see Sir Tom Jones's team take to the stage, with Welsh duo Into The Ark hoping not to tempt fate as they perform Hold On, We're Going Home by Drake Ft Majid Jordan.

Sir Tom's other two-piece, Capital B, will take on Randy Crawford's One Day I'll Fly Away while Victoria Kerley will sing Sigma's Find Me.

In a tribute to the Voice UK's own success, Dannii Barnes will perform False Alarm which features series one contestant Becky Hill.

Nadine McGhee is to sing Secret Love Song by Little Mix ft Jason Derulo and Craig Ward will perform Greg Holden's Hold On Tight.

Saturday night's audience will be treated to a performance by Sir Tom of his classic track You Can Leave Your Hat On while Sunday night will see Hudson take to the stage and sing her new song Remember Me.

Going into the first live knockout round, Adeniran at 7/2 remains favourite ahead of Miller at 8/1, according to Coral.

:: The Voice UK is on ITV at 8.30pm on Saturday and 7.45pm on Sunday.