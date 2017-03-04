Adele hits back at critics over 'Shrek dress'

Adele has hit back at critics who said she looked like Fiona from Shrek when she donned a green gown at the Grammys.

The singer, 28, was compared to the movie character following her appearance at last month's music awards.

She shrugged off the comments during her gig in Perth, Australia, telling fans: "I wore this dress, right, everyone said I looked like Fiona.

"I don't f****** care. It was Givenchy Couture."

The Sun quoted the star as saying: "They can say what they want... Obviously I'm a large lady and I like eating food very much, but I was working out twice a day to fit into that Givenchy dress because it was quite tight."

Adele won five Grammys on a record-breaking night for the British star, and she also performed a musical tribute to the late George Michael.

But social media users said her outfit made her resemble the princess and green-skinned ogre Fiona, voiced by Cameron Diaz, in the Shrek films.