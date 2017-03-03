facebook icon twitter icon
'No victims or villains' in Orlando Bloom love split, says Katy Perry

Pop star Katy Perry has insisted "no one's a victim or a villain" after her split from British actor Orlando Bloom.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had been dating for little more than a year
The US singer posted a message on Twitter in which she appeared to address her break-up from Bloom after it was confirmed earlier this week.

Without naming the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor, Perry wrote: "How (about) a new way of thinking for 2017?

"(You) can still (be) friends and love (your) former partners!

"No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all!"

Perry's message came as she unveiled a dramatic new hairstyle, going from a long blonde bob to a shaved pixie cut.

In a joint statement issued earlier this week, Perry, 32, and Bloom, 40, confirmed they were taking a break from their relationship.

The famous duo had been dating for little more than year and were spotted together at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday night.

Their statement said: "Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time."

Bloom has a son with supermodel ex-wife Miranda Kerr while Perry was previously married to British comedian Russell Brand.